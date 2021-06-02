News
Cheryl Kahla
1 minute read
2 Jun 2021
1:39 pm

Nyanga protests: Roads closed and vehicles set alight

Cheryl Kahla

Poluice and emergency services are on the scene, but drivers advised to avoid the area.

Picture: Twitter/@BOSBEER2006

The city of Cape Town on Wednesday, 2 June 2021 warned residents of road closures in the Nyanga area after several vehicles were set alight during protests.

Road closures

The Klipfontein road, the N2 inbound ramp to Borcherds Quarry and N2 southbound on Borcherds Quarry Road have been closed.

In addition, Symphony Way at Govan Mbeki Road and New Eisleben Road at Hans Ashburn Road and the South African Police College were closed. 

At the time of publishing, a stationary vehicle was blocking the emergency lane on the N2 outbound after Borcherds Quarry Road.

As reported by Bosbeer.com on Twitter, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were at the scene

 

Nyanga protests in May 2021

On Friday, 28 May 2021, a Golden Arrow bus was set alight while city  law enforcement vehicles and 22 buses were stoned by taxi industry operators and drivers. Three people – two officials and a passenger – were injured.

The Western Cape rransport department at the time condemned the attacks. Speaking to GroundUp, a taxi driver explained the impounding of taxis was the cause of the unrest: “Drivers are tired of this, that is why they are fighting back”.

In other news, a truck was set on fire last month on the R25 near Leandra, Mpumalanga. According to Yusuf Abramjee, the truck “was travelling from Secunda to Johannesburg”.

Trucks in the region were reportedly petrol bombed by “thugs pretending to be on a protest”.

 

