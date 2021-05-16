Locust outbreak in NC nothing to panic about

News24 Wire

Residents have been assured that the clouds of brown locusts are not harmful to humans, but can destroy vegetation.

Residents of Northern Cape towns have been asked not to panic over clouds of brown locusts passing through the area.

People are requested chase away the insects and to switch off outside lights.

The towns most affected are Upington, Kimberley, De Aar, Prieska, Kuruman, Springbok and Kathu.

The locusts tend to congregate around houses and sports fields.

In one instance, locusts swarmed around a children’s soccer game.

Agriculture MEC Mase Manopole said the locusts are not harmful to humans, but can destroy vegetation.

“The current strong winds are supporting the flight and spread of the locusts, especially into our dwellings,” said Manopole.

Control measures are underway – but, because of the type of chemicals used, homes cannot be treated.

“However, we urge members of the public to chase the locusts away when they are spotted in their yards and also to switch off their outside lights at night.”

She also asked farmers and farming organisations to inform the department about which areas the locusts are, and to work with officials on the ground to curb the outbreak.

The numbers are: Mulalo Matodzi on 083 326 7773, Vuyokazi Mpumlwana on 084 760 8176 and Ikalafeng Kgakatsi on 072 198 9882.

