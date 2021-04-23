News
23 Apr 2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 1,413 new cases, 3 provinces record no deaths

Recoveries now stand at 1,496,756 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Thursday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,571,348 with 1,413 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

55 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 11 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 20 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 1 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,995.

A total of 10,447,673 tests have been completed with 34,493 new tests conducted since the last report.

