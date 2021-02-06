Coffin manufacturers under strain amid Covid-19 related deaths

A local funeral parlour in Alberton, Mosaic Funeral Group, has confirmed that it has conducted at least 140 funerals in January alone due to Covid-19 related deaths.

Not only has this brought strain upon coffin manufacturers, but flower companies are also said to be under pressure, leaving mourners without a great deal of choice.

Martin Brits of Mosaic Funeral Group said this has led his staff to work overtime and that they have resorted to employing part-time workers to assist during this demanding time. Now more than ever, the funeral industry is reportedly under immense pressure due to the high number of Covid-19 related deaths.

Mabore Sefara of AVBOB Funeral Service said that the pandemic is taking a toll on its funeral service employees.

“Our employees have been working 24/7 the past few weeks to ensure continuous service to our customers from collecting a loved one to arranging a funeral. We are arranging more funerals than usual, in certain areas 300% more than the previous year,” said Sefara.

Wrapping of coffins

In light of this, the Department of Health has issued health directions on the management of human remains that died of Covid-19, which prescribes measures to be implemented.

This is after the department received reports of coffins of people who died of Covid-19 being wrapped with plastic. In some cases, human remains are also reported to be wrapped inside and coffins marked with biohazard stickers prior to burial.

The Department of Health then arranged a meeting with interested and affected parties in the management of human remains. It announced that these directions do not prescribe the covering of coffins with plastics, use of biohazard stickers or wearing full PPE by funeral directors. Or sanitising of the graves or clothes of people attending the funeral as this is unnecessary.

The public and the industry are advised that the measures prescribed are evidence-based and may change as and when new evidence is presented.

“Human remains can be buried either in a body bag or be wrapped in a shroud or blanket as the case may be. The body bag can be used for medical reasons or the family may decide to bury using these body bags,” it announced.

The department has also regulated the number of people that can attend funeral gatherings to reduce the possible exposure to the disease.

Burial compliance

Ekurhuleni environmental health practitioners (EHP) have committed to monitor funeral undertakers and mortuary premises in light of the pandemic.

The EHPs are said to work tirelessly to inspect mortuaries and funeral undertaker premises. This is to ensure that preparation, storage and preservation of human remains are conducted in line with the regulations relating to the management of human remains.

MMC for Health and Social Services councillor Nomadlozi Nkosi stated that the CoE issues a Certificate of Competence (CoC) in terms of regulations relating to human remains.

According to Zweli Dlamini, City’s spokesperson, EHPs monitor all funeral gatherings to ensure compliance with all health protocols under the Covid-19 level three regulations.

Dlamini said healthcare practitioners also visit the families of the deceased to provide education on necessary health protocols. This is said to ensure all health and safety protocols are adhered to during funeral proceedings.

