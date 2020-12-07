Two injured in Pretoria plane crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital and another was moderately injured following an aircraft crash in Pretoria early on Monday morning.

According to Netcare, emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in an open veld in Mooiplaats.

Reports indicated that the pilot of a microlight allegedly got into difficulty while trying to land, resulting in an impact with the ground.

“Paramedics assessed two adult males who had sustained serious and moderate injuries respectively. Due to the nature of the seriously injured patients condition a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the gentleman to a specialist facility for the car he required,” said Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

Circumstances relating to the incident would be investigated by authorities, he added.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.