News 7.12.2020 01:12 pm

Two injured in Pretoria plane crash

Citizen Reporter
Two injured in Pretoria plane crash

Pieter Hills. Picture: Netcare911

Reports indicated that the pilot of a microlight allegedly got into difficulty while trying to land resulting in an impact with the ground.

A man has been airlifted to hospital and another was moderately injured following an aircraft crash in Pretoria early on Monday morning.

According to Netcare, emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in an open veld in Mooiplaats.

Reports indicated that the pilot of a microlight allegedly got into difficulty while trying to land, resulting in an impact with the ground.

“Paramedics assessed two adult males who had sustained serious and moderate injuries respectively. Due to the nature of the seriously injured patients condition a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the gentleman to a specialist facility for the car he required,” said Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

Circumstances relating to the incident would be investigated by authorities, he added.

  • This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition