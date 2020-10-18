Search is on for four missing people after boat capsized in the Vaal River

Gauteng police have continued the search for four missing people who were on a boat that capsized on the Vaal River on Saturday.

The boat was carrying seven people when it capsized. Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found on Saturday.

“It is reported that on Saturday evening… seven people, whose ages range between 30 and 45, were cruising on a boat in the Vaal River, Vereeniging, from Sam Gross Three Rivers when their boat allegedly capsized. Two people – one woman and one man – survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Police resumed the search on Sunday.

“The search for the four missing victims is currently still in progress,” Peters said.

An inquest docket has been opened and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

