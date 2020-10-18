News 18.10.2020 02:24 pm

Search is on for four missing people after boat capsized in the Vaal River

News24 Wire
Search is on for four missing people after boat capsized in the Vaal River

Speedboat ride on the Vaal River. Picture: Abishek Sewnarain

The boat was carrying seven people when it capsized. Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found on Saturday.

Gauteng police have continued the search for four missing people who were on a boat that capsized on the Vaal River on Saturday.

The boat was carrying seven people when it capsized. Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found on Saturday.

“It is reported that on Saturday evening… seven people, whose ages range between 30 and 45, were cruising on a boat in the Vaal River, Vereeniging, from Sam Gross Three Rivers when their boat allegedly capsized. Two people – one woman and one man – survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Police resumed the search on Sunday.

“The search for the four missing victims is currently still in progress,” Peters said.

An inquest docket has been opened and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition