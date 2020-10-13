Lesufi appalled by murder and rape of Grade 2 Katlehong girl

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was appalled by the horrific death of a Grade 2 girl who was found raped and murdered in the neighbour’s yard in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

The eight-year-old girl had allegedly disappeared from her home on Sunday. Her mother opened a missing person’s case that night. However, the pupil from Sekgutlong Primary School in Katlehong was found allegedly raped and murdered in one of the neighbour’s backyards behind a backroom. Paramedics certified the child dead at the scene.

The MEC expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased girl while denouncing the gruesome acts that led to her death.

“It is with great sorrow to hear about the disheartening passing of one of our youngest pupils at Sekgutlong Primary School. We rebuke the horrifying acts of the perpetrators involved in the death of this pupil, and we wish for the uncompromised safety of all our pupils,” he said.

The department’s psycho-social unit would be visiting the school to provide counselling to pupils affected by the incident.

But in reaction to the heinous crime, the angry community torched a house of the man accused of being involved in the murder of the girl on Monday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Two people were taken in for questioning but have not yet been linked to the murder at this stage, she said.

“The investigating officer is working around the clock to gather sufficient information and evidence that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator and a successful conviction in court,” said Peters.

“A case of murder has been opened as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. The post-mortem will further determine the exact cause of her death.”

rorisangk@citizen.co.za

