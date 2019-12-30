24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

1/12 Thousands of lanterns have been lit in the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam during the fourth edition of the lantern campaign by Dutch KWF Fight against cancer, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 29 December 2019. With the promotion, the organization draws attention to people who are dealing with cancer. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL 2/12 Devotees walk around the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib under heavy foggy conditions in New Delhi on December 30, 2019. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) 3/12 Emergency services at the scene after an avalanche in Val Senales, South Tyrol, northeast Italy, 28 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). Three people thought to be German, a woman and two seven-year-old girls, have died in an avalanche while skiing in Val Senales on 28 December. EPA-EFE/STRINGER 4/12 A Persian kali cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. Some 300 exhibitors from different states of India participated in the show organised by the Bhopal Canine Club. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA 5/12 Pakistani and foreign religious students of Jamia Binoria Aalamia take part in bi-annual exams in Karachi, Pakistan, 29 December 2019. Hundreds of students of the Islamic educational institute, Jamia Binoria Aalamia, attended the bi-annual examinations including foreign students for the Wafaq-ul Madaris ul Arabia Pakistan (Federal Arabic Islamic Schools Board) examinations. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER 6/12 Members of the Uighur community and sympathizers demonstrate on the Dam square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 December 2019. They are campaigning against what they see as the oppression of the Uighurs in China by the government of that country. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL 7/12 Iraqi university students chant slogans next to a banner reading in Arabic ‘we want a homeland’, as they take part in a demonstration at the Al Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 29 December 2019. Thousands of Iraqi university students participated in a protest and strike as part of the ongoing protests across the country, against the Iraqi government corruption, which started since 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF 8/12 A young girl stands on a Victoria Amazonica water lily at Suan Malai Victoria Water Lily garden on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 29 December 2019. Located on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital, Suan Malai Victoria Water Lily pond welcomes visitors to stroll around the garden and enjoy the hundreds of giant lilies that fill these ponds. Native to the shallow waters of the Amazon River basin, the Victoria Amazonica is the worldÕs largest water lily, and at Suan Malai, young visitors weighing up to 40kg can stand on a water lily fitted with a piece of eva foam to protect the leaves. The leaves of the Giant Lilies, also known as Victoria Amazonica water lilies, can grow up to 3 meters in diameter and support the weight of an adult person. The lilies are mainly an ornamental plant although can fetch a high price. Suan Malai Victoria Water Lily, sells small 4 month old lilies for 500 baht (15 euro). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 9/12 Ultra-Orthodox Jews light Hanukkah candles outside their Yeshiva during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, Israel, 29 December 2019. Hanukkah, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, is one of the most important Jewish holidays and is celebrated by Jews worldwide. This year, Hanukkah began in the evening of 22 December 2019 and ends in the evening of 30 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 10/12 Thousands of cariocas and tourists in the Copacabana beach in the last weekend of 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 December 2019. The coastal city of Brazil expect around 1,9 millions tourists between Brazilians and foreigners for New Years eve. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda 11/12 A Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighter at work at Clovemont Way in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. According to local media reports, thousands of residents and tourists were forced to evacuate in the state of Victoria as soaring temperatures and winds fanned several bushfires around the state. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH 12/12 A flyer bearing an image of Ahmed al-Khair, a detained Sudanese demonstrator who died while in custody, hangs on barbed wire as people gather in front of a court in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 30 December 2019, during the trial of a group of intelligence agents who are accused of the death of Khair. A court in Sudan on the day sentenced 27 members of the country’s security forces to death by hanging for torturing and killing protester Ahmed Al-Khair, a school teacher, while in detention in February during protests against Sudan’s longtime president Bashir. EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI

