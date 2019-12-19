24 hours in pictures, 19 December 2019

10/15

A man dressed as Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskyi, during a protest of activists from ‘Democratic Ax’ political party, in front of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal in Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2019. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal examines an appeal against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kiev to cancel Privatization of PrivatBank. As reported, the District Administrative Court of Kiev on April 18, 2019 at the suit of ex-co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoyskyi canceled the decision on nationalization of PrivatBank. According to news reports, on 18 December 2016, the Ukrainian government has nationalized the troubled commercial bank PrivatBank, taking control of the country’s largest lender. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO