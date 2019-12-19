24 hours in pictures, 19 December 2019

Head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Brendon McCullum speaks to the media as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KKR Venky Mysore (R) looks on at a press conference for the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, 2019, as teams prepare their player rosters ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 cricket tournament next year. – —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–
/ AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales take theirs seats on the The Sovereign’s Throne, before reading the Queen’s Speech in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on December 19, 2019. The State Opening of Parliament is where Queen Elizabeth II performs her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government’s agenda for the coming year in a Queen’s Speech. / AFP / POOL / HANNAH MCKAY
Police arrest a protester at the Town Hall during a demonstration held against India’s new citizenship law in spite of a curfew in Bangalore on December 19, 2019. Indians defied bans on assembly on December 19 in cities nationwide as anger swells against a citizenship law seen as discriminatory against Muslims, following days of protests, clashes and riots that have left six dead.
/ AFP / Manjunath Kiran
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) smiles as she arrives to attend the “Passion of Macao, Heart of China” variety show in Macau on December 19, 2019, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Portugal to China. / AFP / Anthony WALLACE
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives by car at the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London on December 19, 2019. The State Opening of Parliament is where Queen Elizabeth II performs her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government’s agenda for the coming year in a Queen’s Speech. / AFP / POOL / Chris J Ratcliffe
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. / AFP / Alexey NIKOLSKY
Indian policemen detain a protester during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 19 December 2019. According to news reports, four buses were set on fire during the demonstrations, with Delhi Police later allegedly stormed the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and detained some people believed to be violent protester. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (L) attend a press conference during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni and Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend the Summit of the Heads of Government of the Central European Initiative (CEI) at Farnesina Palace in Rome, Italy, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
A man dressed as Ukrainian business tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskyi, during a protest of activists from ‘Democratic Ax’ political party, in front of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal in Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2019. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal examines an appeal against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kiev to cancel Privatization of PrivatBank. As reported, the District Administrative Court of Kiev on April 18, 2019 at the suit of ex-co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoyskyi canceled the decision on nationalization of PrivatBank. According to news reports, on 18 December 2016, the Ukrainian government has nationalized the troubled commercial bank PrivatBank, taking control of the country’s largest lender. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
A Chinese winter swimming enthusiast prepares to swim in the half-frozen Houhai lake in Beijing, China, 19 December 2019. Winter swimming has become popular among middle-aged and elderly citizens as they believe it can keep them in excellent health. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (L) attend a press conference during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
An airplane landing at the airport in Bilbao, Spain, 19 December 2019. Orange warnings have been announced due to strong winds up to 133.7kph in some areas. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO
Ukrainian police officers stand guard during a protest of activists from ‘Democratic Ax’ political party, in front the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal in Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2019. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal examines an appeal against the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kiev to cancel Privatization of PrivatBank. As reported, the District Administrative Court of Kiev on April 18, 2019 at the suit of ex-co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoyskyi canceled the decision on nationalization of PrivatBank. According to news reports, on 18 December 2016, the Ukrainian government has nationalized the troubled commercial bank PrivatBank, taking control of the country’s largest lender. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO
A face mask is placed on the St. Teresa statue during a smog and heavy air pollution in the morning in Pristina, Kosovo, 19 December 2019. Air pollution in Kosovo’s capital Pristina caused by power plants and nearby lignite mines during the winter time exceeds air quality index over 400 AQI. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
