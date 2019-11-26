24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2019

8/15

An aerial view shows rows of tractors blocking the street as thousands of German farmers demonstrate along the 17 Juni street and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 26 November 2019. Some 5,000 farmers and their tractors gathered in the German capital to protest a series of measures taken against the agricultural community, from climate laws to the recent agrarian package, which was presented by Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner (CDU) and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) in September. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER