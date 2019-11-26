24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli security forces on November 26, 2019, in the West Bank city of Ramallah following a demonstration against the US policy shift on Israeli settlements in Palestinian Territories and following the death of Palestinian prisoner Sami Abu Diyak. Picture: AFP / ABBAS MOMANI
A woman takes part in a protest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2019. Picture: AFP / JUAN MABROMATA
The “Cave Fire” burns a hillside near homes in Santa Barbara, California, early on November 26, 2019. The wind-driven brush fire that started late on November 25 in Los Padres National Forest near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County moved quickly downhill, prompting mandatory evacuations and threatening homes. Picture: Kyle Grillot / AFP
A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rains is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa, on November 26, 2019. Thirty-six people died in the Lemba district of the capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said on November 26, 2019, giving a provisional toll. Picture: AFP / ANGE KASONGO
Mo Shaik testifies at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 26 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during a general strike and roadblocks in the southern city of Basra, on November 26, 2019. Since October 1, Iraq’s capital and majority-Shiite south have been swept by mass rallies against corruption, a lack of jobs and poor services that have escalated into calls for a complete overhaul of the ruling elite. Picture: Hussein FALEH / AFP
Heart-shaped gingerbread reading ‘Frohes Fest’ (Happy Holidays) are for sale at a Christmas market in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 26 November 2019. Most of Frankfurt’s traditional Christmas markets were opened for the public, offering holiday food, and drinks, alongside amusement attractions and gifts. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
An aerial view shows rows of tractors blocking the street as thousands of German farmers demonstrate along the 17 Juni street and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 26 November 2019. Some 5,000 farmers and their tractors gathered in the German capital to protest a series of measures taken against the agricultural community, from climate laws to the recent agrarian package, which was presented by Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner (CDU) and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) in September. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
A VW T3 car is obscured by a fallen tree in Gordon, north of Sydney, Australia, 26 November 2019. A severe fast moving thunderstorm has passed over Sydney resulting in fallen trees and downed power lines in several Sydney suburbs. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
A car is pictured from above while driving on a street along autumn coloured trees in a forest of the Hildesheim county on November 26, 2019 in Holle, Lower Saxony, Germany. Picture: AFP / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte
A masked demonstrator flutters a Colombian national flag during a national strike in Bogota on November 25, 2019. Colombia said Monday it is expelling 59 Venezuelans for taking part in street protests, as conservative President Ivan Duque gathered with business and labor leaders in a bid to quell violent anti-government protests. Picture: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP
Indian police personnel adjust their clothing before paying tribute to victims on the eleventh anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks, in Mumbai, India, 26 November 2019. More than 160 people were killed and over 300 others were injured in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, when 10 heavily-armed Islamist militants attacked a number of sites including, two luxury hotels, the Taj Mahal Palace, Oberoi hotel, Leopold cafe and a Jewish center Chabad House. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Labourers pull a pontoon buoy with ropes in the Ganges river as they build a floating pontoon bridge for the upcoming Hindu festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad on November 26, 2019. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the three great rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati – in Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh which corresponds to mid January – mid February. Picture: SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP
Artists perform on a horse at Puerta del Sol square in central Madrid, Spain, 26 November 2019, during the presentation of the 7th edition of the Ifema Madrid Horse Week. The equestrian event will take place from 29 November to 01 December 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
A couple takes a selfie in a flower field in Pingchang District in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan on November 26, 2019. Picture: Sam Yeh / AFP
