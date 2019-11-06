24 hours in pictures, 6 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A visitor with an umbrella is reflected in a puddle along the East Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany, 04 November 2019. The now German capital prepares for the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on 09 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
Members of the Lebaron family mourn while they watch the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the family were killed and burned during an gunmen ambush on Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico, on November 5, 2019. US President Donald Trump offered Tuesday to help Mexico “wage war” on its cartels after three women and six children from an American Mormon community were murdered in an area notorious for drug traffickers. Picture: Herika MARTINEZ / AFP
Lebanese students gather in an anti-government demonstration in the southern city of Sidon on November 6, 2019. Hundreds of schoolchildren led anti-government demonstrations across Lebanon on November 6, refusing to return to class before the demands of a nearly three-week-old protest movement are met. In the largest pupil-led protest, crowds streamed into a central square in the southern city of Sidon, demanding better public education and more job opportunities for school leavers, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported. Picture: Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP
Tourists visit the Taj Mahal in smoggy conditions in Agra on November 6, 2019. Picture: Jewel SAMAD / AFP
Flowers and candles are pictured at the Memorial for radio personality Xolani Gwala at the Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church, Rivonia, 5 November 2019. Gwala died at the age of 44 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
First Lady Tshepo Motsepe is pictured at the Memorial for radio personality Xolani Gwala at the Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church, Rivonia, 5 November 2019. Gwala died at the age of 44 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Labourers unload coal from a cargo ship in Gabtoli on the outskirts of Dhaka on November 6, 2019. Picture: Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP
University students wear Guy Fawkes masks, popularised by the ‘V For Vendetta’ comic book film, before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on November 5, 2019, to mark a month after a colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance to prohibit the use of face covering at protests came into effect, following its announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on October 4. Picture: AFP / NOEL CELIS
Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba (L) listens to acting EMS chief Rapulane Monageng at Florida Fire Station, Roodepoort, 6 November 2019, during the handover of five fire fighting vehicles and launch of new Joburg emergency number 107. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
An Indonesian police officer shows synthetic drug methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) also known as ecstacy during a press conference in Jakarta on November 5, 2019. Indonesia’s West Jakarta Metro police destroyed drugs seized during raids over the past three month raids. Picture: AFP / ADEK BERRY
A balloon vendor rides his bicycle on a road in Kabul on November 5, 2019. Picture: AFP / WAKIL KOHSAR
Craig Williams riding Vow and Declare leads the field around the first bend in the Lexus Melbourne Cup during 2019 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Horses are lead onto the track for race seven, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 05 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/VINCE CALIGIURI
View of a Ford GT 40 (L) and A Ferrari 330 P4 (R) on the red carpet prior to the premiere of the Ford v Ferrari movie at TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 November 2019. The movie is to be released in US theaters on 15 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms rehearse for a forthcoming parade on Red Square in Moscow on November 5, 2019. The event will take place on November 7, marking the 78th anniversary of the 1941 parade, when Red Army soldiers marched past the Kremlin walls towards the front line to fight the Nazi Germany troops during World War Two. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
This handout picture released on November 05, 2019 by Valentin Flauraud shows a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype representing two hands clasped together in the Treptower Park in Berlin on November 2, 2019, part of his “Beyond Walls” project. The project, which is expected to unfold over 3 years, will see Saype creating his land “frescoes” in 20 cities worldwide. The project, according to his website, aims “to create the largest human chain in the world, generate a real social movement and invite the crowds to benevolence.” Picture: AFP / Valentin FLAURAUD
