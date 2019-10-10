Multimedia 10.10.2019 02:10 pm

Rock Of Ages rocks Joburg

Broadway’s smash hit musical Rock of Ages is rocking Montecasino’s Teatro until Sunday, 20 October.

This musical features 28 classic rock songs from the 1980s including hits “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “The Final Countdown”, “Here I Go Again” and many more.

 

