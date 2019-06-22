Rustenburg Rapid Transport station under construction collapses

A commuter station under construction for the integrated public transport project in Rustenburg collapsed on Saturday, the municipality said.

“One of the sites under construction for commuter stations for the Rustenburg Rapid Transport (RRT) being built for the integrated public transport project collapsed on the R104 in Tlhabane today Saturday,” municipal spokesman David Magae said.

“The incident occurred during non-working hours. This follows after corrective measures were being implemented by the newly appointed contractor after initial construction was halted and the contract terminated in June 2017 due to under performance,” he said.

The new contractor was appointed in September 2018 and the site was handed over in February this year following a consultation processes to acquire local labour and emerging enterprises as part of the infrastructure implementation.

“The sites were handed over for construction in February 2019, and part of the scope included corrective measures of the initial construction. At the time of terminating the services of the previous contractor, works were at 30 percent. The municipality subsequently instituted legal proceedings to recover financial losses as a result of poor workmanship,” Magae said.

Following this incident, the municipality would re-evaluate other commuter stations to ensure the safety of commuters, he said.

– African News Agency

