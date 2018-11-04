 
News 4.11.2018 01:37 pm

Four dead, two seriously injured in Limpopo car, truck crash

Four dead, two seriously injured in Limpopo car, truck crash that took place on the N1 in the early hours of Sunday morning | Image: Twitter/ SAPS

The collision happened along the N1 on Sunday at about 2am.

Four people died and two others were seriously injured when a car and a truck collided on the N1 in Limpopo in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

“The collision between the two vehicles happened along the N1 today [Sunday] at about [2am] about 10km south of Naboomspruit,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

According to information, the car was travelling in a southerly direction and collided with the truck travelling in the opposite direction. The truck overturned and blocked both northbound and southbound lanes of the N1.

“Four people in the sedan passed on. Two people, one from each vehicle, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.”

Road users from the north were advised to divert onto the R101 at the Naboomspruit off-ramp and those coming from the south also onto the R101 at the Middlefontein or Kranskop off-ramps. The cause of the accident was not yet known, as police investigations were continuing, Mojapelo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

