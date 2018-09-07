Johannesburg fire widow raises over R30 000 from crowdfunding

One of the widows from the recent Johannesburg fire has managed to raise over R30 000 to cover her late husband’s funeral costs and to pay for her children’s education.

A woman who goes by the Twitter name Yuri Tseke took to the social media platform on Thursday to share pictures of her late husband with the caption “#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much.”

#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much pic.twitter.com/FEbLONGJdJ — Yuri Tseke (@YuriTseke) September 6, 2018

He honestly had the most contagious smile in the world ❤️❤️ #JoburgFire pic.twitter.com/om1KV45kTk — Yuri Tseke (@YuriTseke) September 6, 2018

She was immediately flooded with messages of support and people asking how they can help her so she set up a crowdfunding page and has since managed to raise over R30 000 from 135 different donors via the page.

Thank you for all the comforting messages. And for those asking if they can assist, u may donate at https://t.co/FvIWtPMMnw — Yuri Tseke (@YuriTseke) September 6, 2018

South Africa lets help this family, I have just played my part in a small way. #JoburgFire pic.twitter.com/2SUtgKL0Nk — Privilege Makuvire (@privilege_mufc) September 6, 2018

Am deeply touched that these firemen died in service. Am proud of you for not only sitting on the mattress and worrying about school fees but proactively doing something about it. I’ve donated a little and I’m so proud the young man I’m raising has pledged this week’s allowance — Sphektator (@Sphektator) September 6, 2018

She has also received requests from those who wish to help by sending her money directly.

1455922852 Capitec savings account for my daughter Nqobile — Yuri Tseke (@YuriTseke) September 6, 2018

Some have questioned the veracity of her claims about her identity but she has gone radio silent since setting up the crowdfunding page.

Hw sure r we dz s de wife, already giving bank details ????????. SaraFrika???????? — Kgothatso (@matlhoana1) September 6, 2018

Im sceptical about this too ???????? — Asanda????❤???????? (@AsandaDeelava) September 6, 2018

There is no word about whether or not the proceeds will go towards helping the other families affected by the fire as Tseke has been unreachable to date.

