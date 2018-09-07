 
News 7.9.2018 09:16 am

Johannesburg fire widow raises over R30 000 from crowdfunding

Kaunda Selisho
Johannesburg fire widow, Yuri Tseke with her late husband and their daughter, Nqobile | Image: Twitter

Social media users rallied behind the widow to ensure that she and her child are taken care of.

One of the widows from the recent Johannesburg fire has managed to raise over R30 000 to cover her late husband’s funeral costs and to pay for her children’s education.

A woman who goes by the Twitter name Yuri Tseke took to the social media platform on Thursday to share pictures of her late husband with the caption “#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much.”

She was immediately flooded with messages of support and people asking how they can help her so she set up a crowdfunding page and has since managed to raise over R30 000 from 135 different donors via the page.

She has also received requests from those who wish to help by sending her money directly.

ALSO READ: Exhausted firefighters suffer trauma after colleagues’ deaths

Some have questioned the veracity of her claims about her identity but she has gone radio silent since setting up the crowdfunding page.

There is no word about whether or not the proceeds will go towards helping the other families affected by the fire as Tseke has been unreachable to date.

