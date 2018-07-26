 
Africa 26.7.2018 11:03 am

Disturbing footage: Cameroon executions worry the UN

The US ambassador to Cameroon accused government forces of carrying out

The US ambassador to Cameroon accused government forces of carrying out "targeted killings" and other abuses in the fight against militants demanding independence for English-speaking regions. File photo shows tea pickers in the southwest. AFP/ALEXIS HUGUET

A video shows Cameroonian citizens from its English-speaking region being executed. WARNING: Sensitive readers are strongly advised to not view the video.

The UN has called for an urgent investigation into persistent human rights abuses in Cameroon, including a video shared on social media showing the alleged execution of a woman, child and baby by government forces.

UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for the investigation on Wednesday against a backdrop of protests in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of the West African country that escalated in late 2017 into clashes between state military forces and armed groups.

Cameroon’s English-speaking minority has long claimed marginalisation at the hands of the francophone government, but a harsh crackdown on separatist protests by government security forces has exacerbated tensions.

To date, the violence has forced more than 21 000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to UN humanitarian staff, while 160 000 have been internally displaced, many reportedly hiding in forests to protect themselves.

