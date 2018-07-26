Disturbing footage: Cameroon executions worry the UN

The UN has called for an urgent investigation into persistent human rights abuses in Cameroon, including a video shared on social media showing the alleged execution of a woman, child and baby by government forces.

WARNING: Disturbing footage:

Warning: ????Graphic video ???? Cameroon ???????? military is murdering innocent people. A silent Genocide is happening in Cameroon.pic.twitter.com/WahBdhcJmc — Wale Gates ???????????????? (@walegates) July 16, 2018

UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for the investigation on Wednesday against a backdrop of protests in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of the West African country that escalated in late 2017 into clashes between state military forces and armed groups.

Cameroon’s English-speaking minority has long claimed marginalisation at the hands of the francophone government, but a harsh crackdown on separatist protests by government security forces has exacerbated tensions.

To date, the violence has forced more than 21 000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to UN humanitarian staff, while 160 000 have been internally displaced, many reportedly hiding in forests to protect themselves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.