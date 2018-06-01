 
News 1.6.2018 07:27 am

PE court to give judgment in trial of ex-cop implicated in killing

ANA

The State has asked the court to convict the accused on a charge of culpable homicide.

Judgment is expected in the Port Elizabeth High Court in the case against a former cop charged with a murder, in which his official firearm was used.

However, Walter Francis, 29 , may be off the hook for murder after senior prosecutor Jason Thysse conceded the State had not established a “common purpose” in the murder of a suspected gangster Denton Rademeyer in Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth’s Northern areas.

No evidence placed Francis on the scene of the 2014 murder and there was no evidence of a conspiracy, the court previously heard.

The State has asked the court to convict Francis on a charge of culpable homicide instead.

The State alleges that on October 25, 2014, Francis, Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, were at the home of Shane Potberg, 34, when a shooting incident occurred.

Following the shooting incident, Francis gave his official police firearm and several rounds of ammunition to Potberg, a suspected gangster.

At the time of the alleged crime, Francis was stationed at Humewood police station.

