 
menu
News 29.3.2018 02:26 pm

EFF in Tshwane wants 24-hour clinics

ANA
EFF in Tshwane wants 24-hour clinics

The motion will be debated in council on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) caucus in the City of Tshwane tabled a motion for city health centres to operate for 24 hours every day on Thursday.

This followed a successful motion by their counterparts in Johannesburg last year, that saw the council agreeing to provide around-the-clock services at clinics around the city.

“The City of Tshwane currently has 24 clinics and two mobile clinics – that is not enough to cater for the more than 3.1 million residents’ needs, the majority of whom depend on the public health system,” the party said on Thursday.

The party decried the shortage of nursing staff, especially in township clinics, long queues that start as early as 5am and a shortage of medicine at some centres.

Other demands include that chronic medication be delivered to patients who are unable to collect their medicines themselves, that mobile clinics be provided on a 24-hour basis in areas such as informal settlements where there are no clinics, and that all clinics experiencing patient overload be supplemented with mobile clinics.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018
EFF calls for state security minister’s head after ‘R10m mansion scandal’ 22.7.2018
Malema slams ‘mediocre nag and coward’ Makhura, says ANC chair should be Lesufi 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.