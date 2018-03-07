 
News 7.3.2018 05:06 pm

ANC Joburg to ask public protector for Mashaba probe

Gosebo Mathope
Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is waves as she leaves after a press briefing held at her offices, 4 December 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The ANC wants Mkhwebane to probe alleged irregular appointments, irregular salary increases and maladministration, among other things.

The ANC in Johannesburg will petition Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate mismanagement and maladministration in the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement this afternoon, the ANC Greater Johannesburg Region said it will deliver a memorandum to the office of the public protector requesting an investigation into mismanagement and maladministration.

The party said it will be asking the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration to be probed for irregular appointments, purging of employees, irregular salary increases, conflict of interest and maladministration.

