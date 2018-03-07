ANC Joburg to ask public protector for Mashaba probe

The ANC in Johannesburg will petition Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate mismanagement and maladministration in the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement this afternoon, the ANC Greater Johannesburg Region said it will deliver a memorandum to the office of the public protector requesting an investigation into mismanagement and maladministration.

The party said it will be asking the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration to be probed for irregular appointments, purging of employees, irregular salary increases, conflict of interest and maladministration.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.