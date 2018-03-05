Husband, 57, charged with Constantia mom’s murder

The State is opposing bail in the case of a 57-year-old Cape Town man who allegedly murdered his wife just over a week ago.

Robert Packham of Constantia faces charges of murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

His wife, Gill, who worked as an administrator at private school Springfield Convent in the city’s southern suburbs, did not arrive for work on Thursday last week. She was reported missing that afternoon, and her burning car was found at the Diep River train station later that night.

Police discovered a burnt body in the boot of the car, and DNA tests have since confirmed that it was the body of the Constantia mother.

Packham, the general manager of Twizza, was arrested a few days later.

State prosecutor Brynmor Benjamin told the court on Monday that the State will oppose bail as they believe Packham may attempt to destroy evidence.

The magistrate turned down a request by Packham’s lawyer for him to remain in custody at the Diep River police station. He will be transferred to Pollsmoor prison until his next court appearance on Friday.

