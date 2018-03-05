 
menu
News 5.3.2018 04:04 pm

No processed meats in school nutrition programme, says dept

ANA
A discarded batch of Mielie Kip Polony seen in Roodekrans, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A discarded batch of Mielie Kip Polony seen in Roodekrans, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Modise

As of March 2, the number of laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases had risen to 948, and 180 patients have died.

The basic education department on Monday moved to assure parents and learners that its national school nutrition programme (NSNP) was safe from listeriosis found in processed meats.

In a statement, the deparment said no processed meats were used in its nutrition programme following health minister Aaron Motsoaledi at the weekend identifying Enterprise ready-to-eat chilled processed meat products as one of the sources of the deadly listeriosis outbreak.

“The food served to over nine million learners daily as part of the NSNP is safe and excludes these types of meat products,” the statement said.

“However, we would like parents and the greater school community to remain vigilant as these food items often form part of packed lunches or are sold to learners by external food vendors outside of schools or at tuckshops.”

As of March 2, the total number of laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases had risen to 948 since January 2017. Of those, 659 patients have been traced and 180 of them haved  died – a 27 percent fatality rate.

Retailers Pick n Pay and Shoprite said they had withdrawn all listeriosis-linked food from their shelves.

Also read:

3 ways to prevent listeriosis

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
No link between listeriosis deaths and our foods – Tiger Brands 5.3.2018
Motsoaledi wants legislation to give him sharper teeth 5.3.2018
What are your local supermarkets doing about products linked to listeriosis? 5.3.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 11 Northern Tower

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 8 Brookie

RACE MEETING

05 March 2018 Flamingo Park

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.