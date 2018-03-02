Hijack suspect killed, four arrested in KZN

A carjacking suspect was killed and four others arrested following an operation conducted in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KZN police, on Thursday, at 6:30 pm, police officers from the provincial task team conducted an operation at Ntuzuma following up on intelligence with regards to a suspect wanted for hijackings in the area. The police officers spotted a motor vehicle driven by the suspect. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene on foot towards nearby houses while shooting at police.

According to a police statement, officers gave chase and during an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot dead. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from his possession.

The suspect was positively identified as wanted in a hijacking case that was reported at KwaMashu in December last year. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation and the firearms seized will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

The same team also arrested four suspects who were also part of a gang allegedly operating with the deceased to hijack vehicles in KwaMashu, Phoenix and Ntuzuma areas. These suspects were arrested last week and they were linked to various hijackings in the area. They all appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court facing various charges.

“We appeal to motorists to take extra precautions when driving in their vehicles to curb such hijackings. Beware of any suspicious-looking persons or vehicle following your vehicle. Be vigilant when entering or leaving your premises. Avoid parking in isolated areas, especially at night or socialising whilst sitting in your car whilst on the road or pavements,” KZN police said in a statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)