 
menu
News 2.3.2018 01:29 pm

Hijack suspect killed, four arrested in KZN

ANA
Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

Four suspects arrested last week appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court facing various charges.

A carjacking suspect was killed and four others arrested following an operation conducted in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KZN police, on Thursday, at 6:30 pm, police officers from the provincial task team conducted an operation at Ntuzuma following up on intelligence with regards to a suspect wanted for hijackings in the area. The police officers spotted a motor vehicle driven by the suspect. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene on foot towards nearby houses while shooting at police.

According to a police statement, officers gave chase and during an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot dead. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from his possession.

The suspect was positively identified as wanted in a hijacking case that was reported at KwaMashu in December last year. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation and the firearms seized will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

The same team also arrested four suspects who were also part of a gang allegedly operating with the deceased to hijack vehicles in KwaMashu, Phoenix and Ntuzuma areas. These suspects were arrested last week and they were linked to various hijackings in the area. They all appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court facing various charges.

“We appeal to motorists to take extra precautions when driving in their vehicles to curb such hijackings. Beware of any suspicious-looking persons or vehicle following your vehicle. Be vigilant when entering or leaving your premises. Avoid parking in isolated areas, especially at night or socialising whilst sitting in your car whilst on the road or pavements,” KZN police said in a statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Durban man sentenced to 27 years for robbery 28.2.2018
Carjacking syndicate cracked, several suspects nabbed 21.5.2017
Carjacking suspects arrested in KZN 15.12.2016


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 Street Gaze

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 Kingston Warren

RACE MEETING

March 2 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.