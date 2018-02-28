 
menu
News 28.2.2018 10:18 pm

Ramaphosa to visit Angola, Botswana, Namibia

ANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images

He will travel to Angola and Namibia on Friday for working visits, and to Gaborone in Botswana on Saturday for a consultative meeting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will undertake working visits to Luanda in Angola, Gaborone in Botswana and Windhoek in Namibia, the Presidency says.

His spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will undertake his working visits to Angola and Namibia on Friday, to hold consultative meetings with Angolan President João Lourenço; and Namibian President Hage Geingob.

“Angola is the current Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC Chair after South Africa,” Seale said.

“President Ramaphosa will also travel to Gaborone in the Republic of Botswana, on Saturday to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama Ian Khama.”

Seale said Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Also read:

Zimbabweans slate SADC for years of inaction

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
How good will Ramaphosa’s new cabinet be? 28.2.2018
Maybe Ramaphosa isn’t SA’s saviour after all 28.2.2018
Too many compromises, Cyril 28.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 1 Chatuchak

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 1 Spending Spree

RACE MEETING

27 February 2018 Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.