Ramaphosa to visit Angola, Botswana, Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will undertake working visits to Luanda in Angola, Gaborone in Botswana and Windhoek in Namibia, the Presidency says.

His spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will undertake his working visits to Angola and Namibia on Friday, to hold consultative meetings with Angolan President João Lourenço; and Namibian President Hage Geingob.

“Angola is the current Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC Chair after South Africa,” Seale said.

“President Ramaphosa will also travel to Gaborone in the Republic of Botswana, on Saturday to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama Ian Khama.”

Seale said Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.