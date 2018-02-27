 
News 27.2.2018 09:26 pm

Mabuza sworn in as deputy president

Citizen reporter
David Mabuza, right, being sworn in as deputy president by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in Tuynhuys yesterday. Picture: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas

Mabuza, other new ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in less than 24 hours after the Cabinet reshuffle last night.

Deputy President David Mabuza was this afternoon sworn in at a special ceremony in Tuynhuys, next to Parliament in Cape Town.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Mabuza, along with new Cabinet and deputy ministers.

Mabuza, the ANC deputy president and former Mpumalanga premier, took his oath less than 24-hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced him as his deputy during a Cabinet reshuffle late on Monday night.

The other ministers sworn in were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister in the Presidency (planning, evaluation and monitoring); Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom; Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize; Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene; and Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande.

Deputy ministers sworn in were Mondli Gungubele (finance); Pinky Kekana (communications); Cassel Mathale (small business development); Reginah Mhaule (international relations and cooperation); and Chana Pilane-Majeke (public service and administration).

