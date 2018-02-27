Mabuza sworn in as deputy president

Deputy President David Mabuza was this afternoon sworn in at a special ceremony in Tuynhuys, next to Parliament in Cape Town.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Mabuza, along with new Cabinet and deputy ministers.

Mabuza, the ANC deputy president and former Mpumalanga premier, took his oath less than 24-hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced him as his deputy during a Cabinet reshuffle late on Monday night.

The other ministers sworn in were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister in the Presidency (planning, evaluation and monitoring); Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom; Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize; Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene; and Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande.

Deputy ministers sworn in were Mondli Gungubele (finance); Pinky Kekana (communications); Cassel Mathale (small business development); Reginah Mhaule (international relations and cooperation); and Chana Pilane-Majeke (public service and administration).

