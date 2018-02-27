ANC Youth League berates Cyril over Cabinet choices

The ANC Youth League has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for overlooking ANC Youth League members in his recent Cabinet appointments and vowed to engage the party’s top six to discuss their concerns.

ANCYL national spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the ANC must start taking its youth members seriously and assign them to serious positions of power and responsibility, as the youth represented the second layer in the ANC leadership and the country at large.

The league said it was disappointed that a number of capable youth leaders currently serving in Parliament and those outside of government who played key roles in society were overlooked by the President.

Mkhize said Ramaphosa’s decision not to appoint ANCYL members in any position in his Cabinet went against the resolution of the ANC national general council last year that 20% of youth must be represented in all spheres of government. Ramaphosa has not respected this NGC decision in his Cabinet appointments and that depicted inconsistency on the party leadership.

He said by having youth at every structure, the ANC would be investing in its future, something that other political parties were not lacking.

The league lambasted the fact that the ANC was now populated by old men and women with the majority being over 50 years of age, saying there must be a combination of energetic youth and experience in the party and government leaderships .

“The ANC government seems to be run by old people as there is no-one below the age of 35 in the Cabinet presently. We can’t have a situation where we allow this to happen,” Mkhize said.

With former ANC Youth League president Fikile Mbalula now axed as police minister, only Mbalula’s predecessor in the youth league, Malusi Gigaba, and the Young Communist League’s former national secretary, Buti Manamela, remained in Cabinet.

Mkhize said when the ANC adopted a party renewal programme at its Nasrec national conference, it should mean that the party must have trust and faith in its youth to deploy them in its leadership and in the state.

“Even though we respect President Ramaphosa’s prerogative as prescribed in the Constitution to appoint members of the Executive, we strongly believe that he should have assembled a well-balanced executive drawn from both the old and the new,” Mkhize said.

The league objected to the re-appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as minister of finance, saying as someone from the private sector, it would create a perception that white monopoly capital remains in control of treasury. The league, however, welcomed the new Cabinet saying they expected it to pursue the ANC’s 54th national conference decisions and Ramaphosa’s Sona commitment on job creation for the youth.

The ANCYL leadership will seek a bilateral engagament with the ANC’s Top Six around its concerns and to solicit a better way of making sure that they were not overlooked in deployments.

“We don’t want to appear like we are fighting in public over this but we want to engage our leadership to emphasise to them that decisions of higher structures must be respected. Our key interest as the youth league is we want to see big business suspending its self-imposed divestment strike so that much needed jobs could be created in order to defeat the triple crisis of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” Mkhize said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.