SA ‘terror’ travel advisory should be reviewed – Dirco

The South African government has asked the High Commission of the UK government to review a travel advisory issued on Wednesday.

The UK government advised its citizens to exercise caution when travelling to South Africa, after news that a British- South African couple had been kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it has written to the UK government that it is concerned over a new sentence being added to the travel advice that is linked to the issue of terrorism.

The sentence reads: “In February 2018 two individuals (dual SA-UK nationals) were kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal province”.

“The said kidnapping has not been proven to be linked to terrorism. The linkage that has been created by the travel advice is therefore viewed as premature. The isolated threats of terrorism that have been experienced in South Africa have been effectively and promptly dealt with,” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

