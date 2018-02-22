Plea agreement for woman linked to child porn syndicate

A Port Elizabeth woman, accused of being part of a syndicate that distributed shocking images of babies being sexually abused, appeared alone in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.

The 22-year-old woman from Westering is alleged to be part of an international child pornography ring that distributed footage depicting the rape, torture and murder of babies, including newborns.

It was indicated in court yesterday that a plea agreement had been reached between the defence and prosecution.

State Prosecutor Jason Thysse is expected to present the plea agreement in court tomorrow and the woman is expected to formally plead guilty to the charges against her.

Charges against the mother of young twin daughters relate to the importing, possession and distribution of films or publications which contain depictions or descriptions which encourage or promote child pornography or the sexual exploitation of children.

An investigating team in Johannesburg was working together with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Belgian police when the woman was arrested in 2015.

Her husband has since been jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

The case was postponed to tomorrow (Friday).

