Billionaire Christo Wiese linked to rhino horn trafficking

South African billionaire Christo Wiese allegedly bought Kruger National Park rhinos at prices below average market value, BizNews reported on Wednesday.

“Wiese and (his game-breeding partner Jacques) Hartzenberg bought an unknown number of rhinos on the cheap, at prices of R50 000 ($4 300) or more below average market-value,” the report stated.

According to the article, the Global Anti-Corruption Consortium, a partnership between the Eastern Europe-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Transparency International, are probing links between the embattled retail tycoon and the global trade in rhino horn trafficking.

Wiese was reportedly granted preferential access to purchase the rhinos through a deal that was personally set up by a SANparks official, Dr Hector Magome, in 2013. Magome was subsequently suspended for flouting the rules that a deal exceeding R10 million should have passed through the SANparks board.

“Wiese then made a deal to sell some of the rhinos to the Marula hunting farm, a 29,500-hectare private reserve owned by Russian billionaire Rashid Sardarov near Namibia’s capital of Windhoek. Sardarov is a keen hunter, boasting trophies that include a critically endangered black rhino,” BizNews reported.

The report further states that according to testimony given by Johan Kotze, a general manager at Marula, the Russian magnate was meant to purchase 40 or 50 rhinos from Kalahari Oryx.

“Sardarov ended up buying only 16 or 17 rhino bulls from Kalahari Oryx, two of which were swapped for cows.

“The plan was to have 50 rhinos [on Marula, but Sardarov] refused to buy de-horned rhinos,” Kotze told OCCRP, suggesting that Sardarov may have been more interested in the horns than the rhinos, BizNews reported.

Another issue, the article stated, was that the size of the rhinos’ horns was used to determine their value.

“While Kalahari Oryx had paid SANParks R15 000 ($1 250) per inch of horn for the rhinos, Sardarov paid R17 000 ($1 460) per inch of horn,” Kotze said.

“I can see how that creates an impression that they were sold for hunting purposes,” he admitted in an interview, the report states.

In its article, BizNews said neither Weise, nor Sardarov, nor the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, which oversees SANparks, responded to questions posed by OCCRP.

