Health MEC slams alleged rape at Krugersdorp hospital

Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has reacted with shock to the alleged sexual assault of a patient by a sessional doctor based at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

Ramokgopa said the alleged rape took place on Monday.

“I am saddened by these allegations and it’s difficult for me to comprehend how can a professional entrusted to look after our vulnerable patients commit such a heinous act,” Ramokgopa said.

“Although we are allowing the police to do their work, we should send a strong message to our employees and community members at large that sexual assaults are human rights violations, and should be strongly condemned and the perpetrators should face the might of the law.”

Ramokgopa said the department viewed the incident in a serious light and said that they have since stopped the services of the alleged perpetrator with immediate effect.

“This incident should not have happened in the first place as doctors are trained to look and care for our patients and not abuse them in any form. The implicated doctor will also be reported to the Health Profession Council of South Africa for his alleged misconduct,” Ramokgopa said.

The victim was referred to Leratong Hospital’s crisis centre for clinical assessment, trauma counselling and collection of evidence.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance spokesperson for health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, said he was horrified by the reported rape of a patient by a doctor.

Bloom said a full investigation was needed into how this “heinous act could have happened at a state hospital”.

“I commend the Gauteng Health Department for acting swiftly to stop the services of this sessional doctor so that no other patient is at risk from him, and police should arrest him soon and ensure that this case gets to court as soon as possible,” Bloom said.

