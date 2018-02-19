Mpumalanga police arrest six for farm murder

Six suspects have been arrested following a house robbery and murder at a farm in Charl Cilliers, near Secunda, Mpumalanga police said on Monday.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 39, and including a woman, were traced and arrested at their different hideouts in Embalenhle and Emzinoni after police acted on information received regarding their whereabouts.

According to police, on Friday night, at approximately 10:30pm, a 73-year-old man was watching television with his family when three armed men suddenly stormed into their house. They demanded keys to the safe and took the elderly man to the bedroom where the safe was mounted and in the process shot the victim.

“The suspects then opened the safe, took three firearms – a .287 magnum revolver, a .306 hunting rifle and a .303 rifle – as well as other items such as jewellery, a TV set, and money. They then fled the scene using the family’s white Ford Ranger which was parked outside. They reportedly shot and killed two dogs which were in the house before fleeing,” police said in a statement.

The suspects are due to appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, house robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of stolen property.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter