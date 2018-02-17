BLSA covinced Ramaphosa’s SONA promises achievable with political will

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has welcomed the positive sentiment and message of the inaugural State of the Nation (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially the determination to eradicate state capture, corruption and restore investor confidence and rule of law.

“We are very encouraged by what the President has said, and we believe most of what is contained in this speech is achievable with political will and resolve which we believe Mr Ramaphosa brings to the high office. He now needs to assemble an equally competent and capable team, including a deputy with an unimpeachable integrity, to assist him in delivering on these commitments,” said CEO Bonang Mohale.

Mohale is also pleased Ramaphosa prioritised resetting the relationship among all social partners – “Throughout our engagement with government, we’ve emphasized that none of the social partners, including business as the major single contributor to employment and economic output and tax revenues can, on its own, resolve all the challenges we face as a nation especially poverty, inequality and unemployment especially amongst our youth.”

“For our part, a lot of work has already been done by our members as part of the CEO initiative to, among other things; formulate the YES (Youth Employment Service) programme to address the unemployment issue among young people.

“Time has been invested in progressing this project on the part of business, which up to now has been awaiting finalisation of the gazette and details of its qualification by the Department of Trade and Industry. As such we welcome the communicated urgency by the president that he will prioritise the finalisation of this project,” said Dr Jabu Mabuza, the chairman of BLSA.