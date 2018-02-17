 
News 17.2.2018

Duo arrested with drugs worth over R8.9 million

ANA

Upon searching the vehicle, 20 bags containing packets of 1000 Mandrax tablets, worth over R8.9, million were seized.

Two men have been arrested in Cape Town for being in possession of drugs worth almost R9 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb), together with crime intelligence and the flying squad, acted on information received and intercepted a bakkie reportedly transporting drugs on Friday night, Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

The bakkie was spotted and stopped on Owen Road in Elsies River. Upon searching the vehicle, 20 bags containing packets of 1000 Mandrax tablets, worth over R8.9, million were seized.

Two suspects, aged 32 and 42, were arrested on charges of dealing and possession of drugs and would appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Nkwalase said.

