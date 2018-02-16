ANC City of Johannesburg councillor due back in court

The trial of ANC councillor and former Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Dan Bovu, and his alleged accomplice Isaac Mhlongo has been set down for Thursday, April 13 at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Bovu, accused of trying to sell state land was granted R5,000 bail by the court earlier this year.

The two were arrested last month and are facing charges of fraud and corruption after allegations of illegally selling a City owned property stand in Vlakfontein, South of Johannesburg.

It is alleged that the pair sold one stand to two different individuals for R7000 and R5000 respectively.

Councillor Bovu served as the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Housing under the previous administration led by Parks Tau. Bovu currently serves as Councillor for the ANC as well as its Regional Deputy Secretary-General in Johannesburg and was a ward Councillor when he allegedly committed the crime in 2006.

City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba said he is pleased with the progress in the case. He said his administration came to know of the case when it took over the metro in August 2016.

“A motion was tabled before Council in September 2017. The motion authorised me to petition the NPA to provide reasons for why the case had been declined for prosecution, despite what appeared to be a case with strong evidence,” he said.

Mashaba gave credit to the NPA for heeding the call made by his administration by ensuring that legal action is taken against Bovu.

“This act of fraud and corruption from within the ranks of the ANC comes as no surprise to the new administration. For years, the ANC has shamelessly gorged itself on money that should have been directed to the City for improving service delivery and uplifting our people; especially exploiting the desperation of our poorest residents after years of their failed service delivery,” the mayor said.

He added that corruption will not be tolerated under his watch and that the city will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, the SAPS and the NPA to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive quality services.

“I would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hourtip off hotline 0800 002 587,” Mashaba said.

