 
menu
News 14.2.2018 01:35 pm

More controversy as ‘Inxeba’ is reclassified 18 SLNVP film

Gosebo Mathope
A scene from Inxeba - The Wound. Picture: Supplied

A scene from Inxeba - The Wound. Picture: Supplied

FPB denied the film has been reclassified as pornography, ‘as there are other elements.’

After a tumultuous debut in the country which resulted in the suspension of screenings at two cinemas in the Eastern Cape, the film Inxeba is in the news again today.

It has emerged that the film and publication board has reclassified it in a category for pornographic movies.

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) announced this morning that its Appeal Tribunal has overturned the classification rating of 16 LS given to the film Inxeba – The Wound. The film has now been given a rating of X18 with the classifiable elements of Sex, Language, Nudity, Violence and Prejudice.

FPB communications manager Manala Botolo told The Citizen she would not strictly define this reclassification as pornography, “as there are other elements.” She also reiterated that the reasons for the decision of the Appeals Tribunal are to be shared once they have been finalized and furnished by the Tribunal.

“A rating of X18 means that the material can only be distributed from designated adult premises. This means the film cannot be screened in cinemas or any other platform that is not a designated adult premise as defined by the Film and Publications Act no 96 of 1996 as amended,” Botolo said in a statement.

READ MORE: King Sigcawu denies intention to interdict Inxeba

She said the chairperson of tribunal and and tribunal members agreed to hear the appeal based on applications lodged by Contralesa Gauteng and The Men and Boy Foundation. The complaints were largely based on the perceived cultural insensitivity and distortion of the Xhosa Circumcision tradition (Ulwaluko), strong language in the film. Former SABC board chairperson Prof Mbulaheni Mulaudzi is one of the tribunal members.

Meanwhile, the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural‚ religious and linguistic communities (CRL Rights Commission) is expected to brief the media on decisions it made about the film this afternoon.

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape are on record as having protested against the screening of the film, saying that it had inaccurately portrayed the Xhosa initiation tradition and flouted cultural norms and practices.

The CRL Commission recently said the film is “blasphemous to the sacred rituals of initiation” and said the use of Jesus Christ and King Shaka Zulu “poses a concern in our young democracy and the film may incite violence”.

A complaint was received from amaXhosa King Zwelonke Sigcawu, as well as a memorandum from Contralesa and the Man and Boy Foundation.

‘Inxeba’ wounds homophobia

Related Stories
Gay Xhosa initiation film ‘Inxeba’ triumphs at London Film Festival 17.10.2017
Inxeba – The Wound makes Oscars 2018 list 2.10.2017
King Sigcawu denies intention to interdict Inxeba 18.9.2017


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 3 Sunset Eyes

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 5 Delirious Nomad

RACE MEETING

14 February 2018 Scottsville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.