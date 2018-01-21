 
menu
News 21.1.2018 03:00 pm

Western Cape police discover illegal ammunition factory

ANA

Provincial commissioner expressed his appreciation to police members involved in the operation.

Police in Cape Town have uncovered an illegal ammunition factory in Lansdowne.

Crimes associated with gangs would remain a priority for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province and police would pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

An intelligence-driven operation in Lansdowne in Cape Town on Saturday night led police to an address in Bombay Street, he said.

“A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of an illegal make-shift factory for ammunition, which we believe is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area.

“Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition,” said Traut.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure were still under investigation and the possibility of arrests had not been ruled out, Traut explained.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula expressed his appreciation to the SAPS members involved in the operation and said time was running out for criminals in the province.

 

Related Stories
Four injured at Cape Town taxi rank shooting 19.6.2018
Western Cape police anti-hijacking team arrest 13 suspects this week 9.9.2017
Woman cuffed for possession of heroin in CT 20.8.2016

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.