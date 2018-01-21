Western Cape police discover illegal ammunition factory

Police in Cape Town have uncovered an illegal ammunition factory in Lansdowne.

Crimes associated with gangs would remain a priority for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province and police would pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

An intelligence-driven operation in Lansdowne in Cape Town on Saturday night led police to an address in Bombay Street, he said.

“A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of an illegal make-shift factory for ammunition, which we believe is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area.

“Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition,” said Traut.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure were still under investigation and the possibility of arrests had not been ruled out, Traut explained.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula expressed his appreciation to the SAPS members involved in the operation and said time was running out for criminals in the province.