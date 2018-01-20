19 injured in Gauteng minibus taxi, bakkie crash

Nineteen people were injured, four critically, when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R114 on the outskirts of Centurion in Pretoria on Saturday morning.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the bakkie on the side of the road while the taxi had come to a stop in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The taxi had been completely ripped open in the collision. The occupants from the taxi were found scattered around the scene.”

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two occupants of the bakkie and 17 of the taxi had been injured. Four people from the taxi sustained critical injuries, while the remaining patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the four critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The remaining 16 patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals. The two occupants from the bakkie declined transportation to a hospital. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Meiring said.