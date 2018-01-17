ANC Joburg deputy secretary in court for alleged R9k fraud

ANC Johannesburg region deputy secretary Dan Bovu this morning appeared at the Commercial Crimes Court in the city on charges of fraud and theft opened against him at Lenasia South Police Station.

Regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said Bovu informed the party about the pending case against him last week. Matongo revealed that a case was opened in 2009 against Bovu “for his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities carried out by him as a member of the Thembelihle Trust.”

The case was never prosecuted, but resurfaced in 2015, and the “prosecution authority decided that there was no sufficient evidence to prosecute”.

“He is accused of defrauding two members of the public of an amount of R9 000 allegedly deposited into the Thembelihle Trust bank account for allocation of stands. He [Bovu] says he was not involved in allocation of stands. He has recused himself from activities of the party and council until the matter is finalised,” Matongo explained.

“We have agreed to give comrade Dan [Bovu] the space he needs to deal with the matter. We are of the view that comrade Dan, like all South Africans, is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. For us, we remain committed to fighting corruption. Anybody who is involved in corruption will be dealt with in terms of the ANC’s code of ethics,” Matongo explained.

Matongo also indicated that the regional executive committee would convene an urgent meeting to deliberate on this matter and make a decision.

“The ANC Joburg Region wants to assure the people of Johannesburg that it will act without fear or favor in dealing with members and leaders found to have been involved in fraud and corruption,” he said.