Tinyiko Manyisa reunites Albert Mgwenya with his lost wallet

When former Independent Democrats (ID) member and now ANC Ekurhuleni councillor Tinyiko George Manyisa picked up a wallet with what looked like R1 000 in it as well as bank card, driver’s licence and smart-card ID belonging to Albert Mgwenya, he turned to social media to track him down.
Earlier this morning, Manyisa posted the following message below:
“I know it’s January but I’m looking for the owner of this wallet that I picked up this morning at Rabie Ridge (Next to Tembisa). All his particulars and money are here. I appeal to anyone who can help me to find Mr Albert Rikhethi Mgwenya.”
Four hours later, Manyisa had feedback for all those who provided assistance.
“Thank you so much my Facebook friends for your kind words and advices. I have managed to track down the owner of the wallet and returned it to him. Thanks for your support,” he wrote.
Even more thoughtful about Manyisa’s gesture is that he managed to do it without compromising Mgwenya. He strategically concealed the ID number and thereby eliminating ID fraud.
Nthabiseng Mokoatle was impressed beyond measure.
“You have planted a beautiful seed that says do to others as you would like them to do to you. It shall be so to you too . I speak blessing of GOD upon your life that whatever you touch shall multiply for your benefit and you shall not lack money because you loved another human being before money. Be blessed .. We need more of you,” she wrote.
Gauteng provincial legislature speaker Lentheng Mekgwe also thanked Manyisa for his good-spirited nature.
“You are the 2nd comrade today that got wallets that I lost from their owners. It encourages me that we have comrades who are responsible within our ranks. Keep up the good work my comrade and friend. Also report to the nearest police station as the owner might go an report lost ID. If that happens, the police can refer them to you,” she posted.