Tinyiko Manyisa reunites Albert Mgwenya with his lost wallet

When former Independent Democrats (ID) member and now ANC Ekurhuleni councillor Tinyiko George Manyisa picked up a wallet with what looked like R1 000 in it as well as bank card, driver’s licence and smart-card ID belonging to Albert Mgwenya, he turned to social media to track him down.

Earlier this morning, Manyisa posted the following message below:

“I know it’s January but I’m looking for the owner of this wallet that I picked up this morning at Rabie Ridge (Next to Tembisa). All his particulars and money are here. I appeal to anyone who can help me to find Mr Albert Rikhethi Mgwenya.”

Four hours later, Manyisa had feedback for all those who provided assistance.

Even more thoughtful about Manyisa’s gesture is that he managed to do it without compromising Mgwenya. He strategically concealed the ID number and thereby eliminating ID fraud.

Gauteng provincial legislature speaker also thanked Manyisa for his good-spirited nature.