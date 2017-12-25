 
menu
Africa 25.12.2017 01:26 pm

Italy proposes deploying military force in Niger

ANA

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday said the Italian Parliament would be asked to approve transferring some of the troops now in Iraq to the African nation, a major route for migrant traffickers.

Italy has proposed deploying an Italian military force to Niger over the next few months in an endeavour to fight human trafficking and terrorism, AP reports.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday said the Italian Parliament would be asked to approve transferring some of the troops now in Iraq to the African nation, a major route for migrant traffickers.

The Italian naval vessel Etna has rescued many migrants from trafficker boats in the Mediterranean.

Gentiloni advised “concentrating our attention and energies on that mix of threats stemming from human trafficking and terrorism that has been consolidating in the last few years in the Sahel, in Africa.”

 

Related Stories
Thousand migrants saved after being left in Niger desert: UN 9.8.2017
Nine dead, 40 abducted as Niger struggles to contain insurgency 4.7.2017
22 soldiers killed in attack on Niger refugee camp 7.10.2016

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 4 LET'S TWIST

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 ALWAHSH

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.