Italy proposes deploying military force in Niger

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday said the Italian Parliament would be asked to approve transferring some of the troops now in Iraq to the African nation, a major route for migrant traffickers.

The Italian naval vessel Etna has rescued many migrants from trafficker boats in the Mediterranean.

Gentiloni advised “concentrating our attention and energies on that mix of threats stemming from human trafficking and terrorism that has been consolidating in the last few years in the Sahel, in Africa.”