Two killed, five injured in R24 collision near Rustenburg

ER24 Spokesperson Werner Vermaak said shortly before 8 am paramedics, fire services and other emergency services arrived at the collision scene where they found the two vehicles mangled together.

“Sadly, an adult male and a young girl was found with fatal injuries inside one of the vehicles,” said Vermaak, adding that five others suffered “minor to moderate injuries”. Paramedics treated them on scene before taking them to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.