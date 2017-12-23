One of 19 pistols stolen from Thohoyandou security firm used in robbery

Nineteen pistols were stolen on Friday from the premises of Prelitshi Traders and Security Services. The thieves also stole ammunition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo after the break-in three suspects went to Malamulele, where they entered the local shop, pointed the owner with firearms and demanded money.

“They then took an amount of cash, airtime printing machine, airtime, cigarettes, two cell phones and a digital video recorder. The police were notified … they reacted swiftly and with the assistance of community members they chased after the suspects and managed to arrest one of them,” said Mojaplelo.

The brigadier said one of the 19 stolen firearms and six rounds of ammunition were recovered. “The search for the remaining suspects and the stolen guns still continues.”

He said the arrested suspect will soon appear in court to face charges of housebreaking, business robbery and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Police said they are requesting assistance with any information that can lead to the arrest of the other suspects and the recovery of the rest of the stolen firearms. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police or call the toll free number 0860010111.