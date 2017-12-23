Joint law enforcement operation yields 181 arrests

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, of the Limpopo police, said: “A total of 26 people were arrested for various offenses, ranging from assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, dealing and possession of dagga, theft out of motor vehicle to driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Police also arrested 155 undocumented foreign nationals.

Mojapelo said the joint operation included the SAPS, the SA National Defence Force, SARS, Home Affairs (Customs) and the Road Traffic Management Corporatin converging on Musina and Beitbridge, with a common purpose of ensuring the safety of motorists and the community of Musina during the festive period.

“The arrested suspects will only appear in Musina magistrate court after Christmas,” Mojapelo said.

“Similar festive season operations are being conducted around the province and will continue until the end of January 2018.”