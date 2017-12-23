 
menu
News 23.12.2017 03:30 pm

Joint law enforcement operation yields 181 arrests

ANA

Police also arrested 155 undocumented foreign nationals.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said on Saturday officers had made a total of 181 arrests and issued 101 traffic summonses during a crime prevention operation in the Limpopo province.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, of the Limpopo police, said: “A total of 26 people were arrested for various offenses, ranging from assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, dealing and possession of dagga, theft out of motor vehicle to driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Police also arrested 155 undocumented foreign nationals.

Mojapelo said the joint operation included the SAPS, the SA National Defence Force, SARS, Home Affairs (Customs) and the Road Traffic Management Corporatin converging on Musina and Beitbridge, with a common purpose of ensuring the safety of motorists and the community of Musina during the festive period.

“The arrested suspects will only appear in Musina magistrate court after Christmas,” Mojapelo said.

“Similar festive season operations are being conducted around the province and will continue until the end of January 2018.”

 

Related Stories
Dagga plantation worth R250k uncovered outside Louis Trichardt 20.12.2017
ICYMI: That time Ramaphosa said he was ‘not born in Limpopo’ 19.12.2017
Looters help themselves to ice-cream after truck overturns in Limpopo 14.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 4 LET'S TWIST

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 ALWAHSH

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.