SA Communist Party seriously concerned over Zuma state capture appeal

“All Alliance partners, inclusive of the ANC [African National Congress], and therefore without exception, and a wide range of other deeply concerned South Africans welcomed the judgment and called on President Zuma to comply,” the SACP said in a statement.

“The appeal will prove to be a waste of tax payers’ money and a further delaying tactic particularly should it be dismissed. “

The SACP said its call of a judicial commission of inquiry was based on “fundamental principle”.

“South Africa needs to root out corruption in all its manifestation if it is to become a prosperous society underpinned by a fully developed democracy without the exploitation of public resources, national wealth and one person by another.”