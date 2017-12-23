 
News 23.12.2017 02:58 pm

SA Communist Party seriously concerned over Zuma state capture appeal

ANA

The SACP said its call of a judicial commission of inquiry was based on “fundamental principle”.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Saturday condemned Presidnet Jacob Zuma’s appeal of a high court ruling which set aside his challenge of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s directive that the chief justice appoints a commission of inquiry into state capture.

 
“All Alliance partners, inclusive of the ANC [African National Congress], and therefore without exception, and a wide range of other deeply concerned South Africans welcomed the judgment and called on President Zuma to comply,” the SACP said in a statement.
 
“The appeal will prove to be a waste of tax payers’ money and a further delaying tactic particularly should it be dismissed. “
 
“South Africa needs to root out corruption in all its manifestation if it is to become a prosperous society underpinned by a fully developed democracy without the exploitation of public resources, national wealth and one person by another.”
 
The party added that Zuma could not act as judge and jury in a matter where is implicated.
 
