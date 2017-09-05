 
News 5.9.2017 03:30 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into car dealership

CNS Reporter
Vehicle crushed.

The car crashed into a vehicle in the dealership before it landed on the pavement.

A man sustained critical injuries and another sustained moderate injuries when their vehicle crashed along Helena Lochner Street in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, Vaal Weekblad reports.

Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the vehicle on the pavement of a car dealership.

Werner Vermaak, ER24 spokesperson, said: “Bystanders explained that the vehicle crashed into a vehicle in the dealership before it landed on the pavement. Both occupants were ejected from the open vehicle.”

van-1-2-520x400

“One of the occupants was found near the vehicle with moderate injuries. He was treated on scene and later transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further care. The other occupant was found a few metres away from the vehicle and he had sustained critical injuries and a medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to hospital.”

– Caxton News Service

