 
menu
News 30.8.2017 03:04 pm

Man celebrating wedding anniversary bites into ‘hidden gem’

Sylvia Dicks
Attilio and Anne Dalvit at The Oyster Box.

Attilio and Anne Dalvit at The Oyster Box.

When Anne and Attilio Dalvit decided to make Durban their holiday destination of choice they had no idea what was in store for them.

The Gauteng couple was celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary and, deciding that the world was their oyster, settled on The Oyster Box Hotel in uMhlanga, Northglen News reports.

It was as Attilio dug into his oyster that their surprise emerged – the couple was lucky enough to discover a pearl – the only jewels on earth created by a living animal.

Attilio said: “I had an idea that it was a pearl,” while Anne added: “I was shocked, and we felt somewhat lucky that day.”

The couple’s words couldn’t be more true. The odds of finding a pearl in an oyster is 1 in 12 000. Traditionally the pearl is a 30th anniversary gift while on a 40th wedding anniversary is handed a ruby.

Despite this, the couple was thrilled to be heading back to Johannesburg with a pearl in their purse.

Pearls can take anywhere from a few months to almost 40 years to develop, depending on the water conditions and the size and type of mollusk.

READ MORE: Liquidators appointed for troubled Rockwell Diamonds mines

Pearl still in early stages of development.

Pearl still in early stages of development.

5 interesting facts about pearls

· Pearls can take anywhere from a few months to almost 40 years to develop, depending on the water conditions and the size and type of mollusk.

· All pearl oysters are born male and transform into females at around three years of age.

· Natural pearls form from a substance called nacre, which is produced by a mollusc in response to damage or injury.

· The colour of the pearl depends on the colour of the inside of the shell it comes from.

· Virtually all pearls (about 95 per cent) harvested today are cultured or cultivated pearls, meaning mollusks are artificially implanted with small seeds and tended to on a farm. It’s rare to find a pearl of a large size nowadays that forms naturally.

 

READ MORE

Liquidators appointed for troubled Rockwell Diamonds mines

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

 

Related Stories
SME sector in peril 24.11.2015
App developed to make every day a Mandela Day 13.7.2015
Greenside wiz’s app gives gems for generosity 22.6.2015

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.