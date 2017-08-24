 
menu
News 24.8.2017 04:46 pm

Collision leaves two dead

Alanicka Lotriet
One of the men with serious injuries about to be airlifted. Picture submitted.

One of the men with serious injuries about to be airlifted. Picture submitted.

Paramedics found the bakkie in the middle of the intersection, while the truck had come to a stop a short distance away.

During the early hours of this morning (24 August) two men were killed and another two injured when a truck and bakkie collided at the R512 and R552 intersection in Muldersdrift, according to Russel Meiring, the ER24 spokesperson, Krugersdorp News reports.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene, they found Life Healthcare paramedics already in attendance.

The paramedics found the bakkie in the middle of the intersection while the truck had come to a stop a short distance away. Two men were found lying near the bakkie, with a third lying next to his vehicle. A fourth man was found walking around on the scene.

READ MORE: Biker airlifted to hospital following a horrific crash in Brits

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two of the men had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

The two other men were assessed by paramedics. One man was found to have sustained serious injuries, while the second man was found to have sustained only moderate injuries.

Both patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured man was provided with advanced life support interventions. The man was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital while the second patient was transported by ambulance.

READ MORE

Biker airlifted to hospital following a horrific crash in Brits

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Five killed, six injured in separate crashes in Gauteng 24.6.2018
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO appalled by mine tragedies 16.6.2018
Easter road death toll sees 14% increase 18.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.