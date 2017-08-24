Collision leaves two dead

During the early hours of this morning (24 August) two men were killed and another two injured when a truck and bakkie collided at the R512 and R552 intersection in Muldersdrift, according to Russel Meiring, the ER24 spokesperson, Krugersdorp News reports.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene, they found Life Healthcare paramedics already in attendance.

The paramedics found the bakkie in the middle of the intersection while the truck had come to a stop a short distance away. Two men were found lying near the bakkie, with a third lying next to his vehicle. A fourth man was found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two of the men had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

The two other men were assessed by paramedics. One man was found to have sustained serious injuries, while the second man was found to have sustained only moderate injuries.

Both patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured man was provided with advanced life support interventions. The man was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital while the second patient was transported by ambulance.

Caxton News Service

