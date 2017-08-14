 
News 14.8.2017 05:52 pm

Gareth Cliff says the #ANCWL is a ‘pointless organisation’

Thabang Buthelezi
Bonnie Mbuli says the league has turned into a society for selling Avon and making outfits.

Radio personality and former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff has never been one to bite his tongue. Whenever given the opportunity to express his views on anything, he jumps at it.

He took to Twitter today to say the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) is a “pointless organisation”.

This follows the ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini’s statement saying Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana will not be fired for assaulting two women at a night club last week, because other members have done worst.

Bathabile was dragged on social media for this comment, with her being called an advocate for patriarchy.

Although the ANCWL has since lashed out at what Dlamini said regarding Manana’s case, that hasn’t stopped the public from criticising the organisation.

TV personality Bonnie Mbuli even said the women’s league had turned into a society for hanging out, making ANC outfits and selling each other Avon products.

“The ANCYL is much aware that the false reporting by some neoliberal media houses will intensify as the ANC approaches its national elective conference,” said the league’s secretary general Meokgo Matuba.

 

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

 

