Bell Pottinger hearing remains private unless parties agree otherwise – PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the United Kingdom public relations industry regulator, has no authority to determine if a hearing can be opened to the public.

PRCA was responding to The Citizen’s questions on whether it received the request and would accede to it.

The association cited its regulations that prescribe all hearings be held in private by default.

Francis Ingham, the director-general of PRCA, confirmed that while they received the DA’s request to hold the hearing publicly, the association’s “Professional Charter and Codes of Conduct are clear that all parties involved must agree to a hearing being held in public”.

Ingham clarified further: “Not all parties have agreed to this request, and therefore, this hearing will be held in private. Should this situation change, we will make this change known.”

PRCA said the hearing is set to take place on August 2017.

