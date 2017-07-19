Khoza refuses to work with police, says Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has come out in defence of his department after outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza accused the police of failing to take action regarding death threats made against her by unknown people.

She also accused Mbalula’s office of lying about being in contact with her.

Mbalula released a statement on Tuesday and said it was Khoza who refused to work with the police.

“My office’s calls to Honourable Khoza and even those from myself directly have not yeilded the result we had hoped for, as it is at this time she refuses to engage with us directly but through Facebook.

“SAPS, also requires that Honourable Khoza avails herself to the investigating officer who continues to battle to get her to a meeting. Honourable Khoza house has also been visited unannounced after SAPS’ frustration with her unavailability to meet them.” he said.

Mbalula said they would continue reaching out to Khoza to put in place what must be put in place for her in accordance with their standard operational procedures as a department.

He said should Khoza refuse the police’s ‘open hand’ they would look at other ways of assisting her without her involvement.

“SAPS and my office are reaching out and requesting Honourable Khoza to please accept our requests to meet her, share with her what our investigations have found and also deal with issues of her security.”

Earlier Khoza accused Mbalula of fuelling the threats. “He [Mbalula] also joined those who wanted to eliminate me and have me dismissed or expelled from the ANC for choosing to uphold not just the RSA constitution, but that of the ANC.”

Mbalula refuted this and said any party member who openly decides to defy party instructions or constitution, such a person destroys their party career, they themselves kill such a career.

“I used the phrase, ‘suicide bombing her ANC career’ in this strict context. I assure South Africans that no matter your race, crede, religion or social strata, where there exist a real threat to life, SAPS will treat the matter very seriously.”

He said Khoza’s matter was immediately transferred to a Commissioned Officer because of its seriousness.

Mbalula said an assessment on her security was conducted and the assessment was constantly looked at whilst the criminal threats to her life were investigated.

“She was not ‘left alone’, even if she didn’t know about it. As far as threats to her girl child, SAPS investigated this and found that there was no threat at all. This matter was closed.” he said.

