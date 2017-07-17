Outa lays treason charges against Muthambi

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday announced it had laid treason charges against former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

Based on information contained in the #GuptaEmails showing Muthambi had purportedly sent confidential Cabinet documents, including a presidential proclamation increasing her powers in her former communications portfolio, to the Gupta family and their associates, Outa said this merited treason charges.

“Faith Muthambi knowingly and deliberately shared three confidential Cabinet memoranda, through emails with Tony Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Sahara’s CEO Ashu Chawla. These people should never have been privy to any ministerial communication and policy discussions,” said Outa’s portfolio director for special projects, Dominique Msibi in a statement.

“Charges were laid at the Brixton police station in Johannesburg.”

Outa also cited a ruling by the Western Cape High Court that found Muthambi had acted illegally in appointing the now disgraced Hlaudi Motsoeneng as chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation despite a report from the Public Protector detailing fraud, maladministration and abuses of power, costing the broadcaster billions of rand.

“When the court finds Faith Muthambi guilty, this should mean a sentence of life imprisonment,” said Msibi.

A report by a parliamentary ad-hoc committee looking into the affairs of the SABC had in March recommended that President Jacob Zuma seriously consider the suitability of Muthambi to hold her position.

In the widely criticised Cabinet reshuffle just weeks later, Muthambi was shifted from the communications to the public service and administration portfolio.