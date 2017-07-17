 
menu
News 17.7.2017 03:14 pm

Outa lays treason charges against Muthambi

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. (Photo: GCIS)

FILE PICTURE: Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. (Photo: GCIS)

The leaked #GuptaEmails show Muthambi purportedly sent confidential Cabinet documents to the Gupta family.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday announced it had laid treason charges against former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

Based on information contained in the #GuptaEmails showing Muthambi had purportedly sent confidential Cabinet documents, including a presidential proclamation increasing her powers in her former communications portfolio, to the Gupta family and their associates, Outa said this merited treason charges.

“Faith Muthambi knowingly and deliberately shared three confidential Cabinet memoranda, through emails with Tony Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Sahara’s CEO Ashu Chawla. These people should never have been privy to any ministerial communication and policy discussions,” said Outa’s portfolio director for special projects, Dominique Msibi in a statement.

“Charges were laid at the Brixton police station in Johannesburg.”

Outa also cited a ruling by the Western Cape High Court that found Muthambi had acted illegally in appointing the now disgraced Hlaudi Motsoeneng as chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation despite a report from the Public Protector detailing fraud, maladministration and abuses of power, costing the broadcaster billions of rand.

“When the court finds Faith Muthambi guilty, this should mean a sentence of life imprisonment,” said Msibi.

A report by a parliamentary ad-hoc committee looking into the affairs of the SABC had in March recommended that President Jacob Zuma seriously consider the suitability of Muthambi to hold her position.

In the widely criticised Cabinet reshuffle just weeks later, Muthambi was shifted from the communications to the public service and administration portfolio.

Related Stories
‘Somebody has to talk somewhere in this case’ 10.7.2018
ANC’s call for fuel levy decrease is farcical – Outa 6.7.2018
Fuel hike not for e-tolls, Outa tells DA 7.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.